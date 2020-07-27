Vodafone Idea Red Max, Red Together M postpaid plans bring unlimited calling, other benefits starting at Rs 699; details

The move has come after the company completed the migration of its all Idea users (postpaid) to one umbrella brand of Vodafone Red.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has rolled out two new plans- Red Max and Red Together M for its postpaid users. The new plans are offering unlimited calling benefits, one year of Amazon Prime subscription and a free Vodafone Play subscription at Rs 699 and Rs 899. The move has come after the company completed the migration of its all Idea users (postpaid) to one umbrella brand of Vodafone Red.

Under the Vodafone Red Together M postpaid plan, the user will have to pay a monthly rental of Rs 899. This plan is valid for four Vodafone users or members of a family where they all can share the benefits at one proposed rental. The plan offers 70GB of data for the primary member of the plan whereas the secondary members get 30GB of monthly data. This implies that four members of a family will receive the benefit of 160GB of data per month. Further, the company has also given an option of data rollover benefit for postpaid plan users. Under this, the primary member can get a data rollover of 200GB and secondary members of the plan will get 50GB rollover data.

The plan offered by Vodafone Idea includes unlimited voice calling benefits for (local/STD/National Roaming) along with 100 SMS messages every month for each user on the plan. All members of the plan will also get subscriptions for Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play.

Another plan that the company has rolled out is Red Max postpaid plan which is available at Rs 699 per month and includes benefits of unlimited data and unlimited calling. The similar add ons which are in Red Together M plan for one year of Amazon Prime subscription and Vodafone Play subscription, are also there in this plan too. However, there will be no data rollover benefits in the plan.

It is to note that Vodafone Idea has announced a Commercial Usage Policy for all unlimited postpaid plans in May and all users of Red Max and Red Together M plan will have to follow the terms and conditions mentioned in the new policy. Customers using the postpaid plans for commercial purposes will automatically be downgraded to RED postpaid plans with limited data.