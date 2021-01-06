  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone-Idea offers best voice quality, Airtel’s rating drops significantly: TRAI

January 6, 2021 6:51 PM

The ratings were on a scale of 1 to 5, and it took into consideration indoor and outdoor voice call quality in the last month of 2020.

voice call rating trai dataBSNL’s rating also dipped marginally in December as compared to November.

Voice call quality in India: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the data for voice calls on its MyCall portal. According to this data, the third largest wireless telecom operator in the country, the Vodafone Idea has ratings for voice quality vis-a-vis its competitors. Moreover, Idea has been able to retain its top spot in December as well, and has received an average voice call rating of 4.9. Based on user feedback, the TRAI said that the data it has posted on the MyCall portal has been collected using the data submitted by the users on the TRAI MyCall application.

On this scale, Idea topped the list with a rating of 4.9 in outdoor and indoor average voice call quality. It also received a satisfactory rating of 97.59% in terms of call quality experience.

Meanwhile, Vodafone stood second in voice call quality, retaining its position in December with an average voice quality rating of 4.3. Vodafone also managed to get a satisfactory rating of 87.68%, with a 4.4 indoor voice call quality rating and a 3.6 rating for outdoor voice call quality. In November, it had managed to get an average rating of 4.6.

Like Vodafone, BSNL’s rating also dipped marginally in December as compared to November, receiving an average rating of 3.9 for voice call quality. This figure had been at 4.1 in November. December saw BSNL get a satisfactory rating of 76.58%.

On the contrary, the largest wireless operator in India, Reliance Jio improved its voice call quality rating in December, getting an average rating of 3.9. TRAI data also showed that Jio got a satisfactory rating of 77.81%.

However, the second largest wireless operator in the country, Airtel witnessed a significant decline in its rating in December, recording a voice quality rating of 3.1, as against an average voice call quality of 3.8 in November. The satisfaction rating for Airtel also dropped from 75.21% in November to 59.46% in December.

