Vodafone Idea now offering up to 5GB additional data with select prepaid plans; check details

Vodafone Idea has brought in plans to offer up to 5 GB of extra data on selected prepaid plans as part of its new exclusive Web / App offering. Its users will get the extra benefits on a total of five prepaid plans— Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 under the web/app-exclusive deal. As the name suggests, this deal refers only to recharges made via Vodafone and Idea ‘s official websites and apps.

The Web / App Exclusive deal is available on both Vodafone and Idea websites. In addition to the 2 GB data offered with the plan, the Rs. 149 prepaid plan will also offer 1 GB of additional data implying that the plan is now offering a total of 3 GB data along with unlimited calls, Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription and 28 days of validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 219 prepaid plan offers 2 GB of total extra data in addition to the existing 1 GB daily data benefit. This means that 2 GB can be used during 28 days of validity whenever 1 GB of daily data is exhausted. Rs. 219 also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription.

The Rs. 249 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan provides an extra 5 GB of data in addition to a regular 1.5 GB data value. It also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, a Vodafone Play subscription and a Zee5 subscription valid for 28 days. Rs. 399 offers the same benefits with the same amount of additional data, but is valid for 56 days. Similarly, the Rs. 599 prepaid plan has the same benefits as the Rs. 249 recharge, but is valid for 84 days.

The new Web / App Exclusive offer for Vodafone prepaid subscribers is live across all business circles in India. The same five prepaid plans with the same extra data value are also available to Idea customers in all circles across the world.