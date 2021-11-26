Vodafone Idea no longer giving ‘double data benefits’ with Rs 359, Rs 539 and Rs 839 prepaid recharge plans

Vi followed Airtel in its move to increase prices recently/

Vi 4GB daily data: Vodafone Idea (now Vi) recently hiked prices across its entire portfolio of prepaid recharge plans. It has now come to light that Vi has also discontinued the double data offer it was giving with some of its plans, alongside the price revision. Three of its plans, which now cost Rs 359, Rs 539, and Rs 839 respectively, will now offer only 2GB daily data. Previously, these plans were available for Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 699-and came with 4GB daily data.

Also read | Airtel vs Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid recharge plans comparison: Prepaid plan tariffs, plan benefits, validity, and more

Vi followed Airtel in its move to increase prices, and it aims to increase the average revenue per user or ARPU. With this, the companies aim to relieve the telecom sector of some of its financial stress.

Prices increased; data reduced

For the past few months, Vi was offering 4GB daily data as part of its double data offer for plans costing Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 699. These plans largely offered the same benefits in terms of data, calls and SMS, but varied in their validity. Now, though, Vi has increased the prices of these three plans to Rs 359, Rs 539 and Rs 839, respectively, and has also quietly rescinded its double data offer.

The change is already reflected on Vi website and app, and it is also applicable for recharges made now using any third-party services or portals.

Also read | Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid tariffs after Airtel: Check revised prices, plan benefits, other details

But this is not the only change it made. Vi also increased the price of its Rs 269 prepaid recharge plan to Rs 329. This plan provides users with unlimited voice calling as well as a total of 4GB data for a validity of 56 days.

The increased pricing of Vi’s plans came into effect from Thursday, and key prepaid plans that it offers have increased by up to Rs 500. While both Vi and Airtel increased the plan prices earlier this week, no similar changes have been announced with India’s biggest telecom operator – Reliance Jio.