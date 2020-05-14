Vodafone Idea launches voice-based contactless recharge option for customers; how to use and other details

The feature has been brought for those who are unable to use Vodafone and Idea apps or depend on retailers to charge their cellular phones.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has come up with a new service that will allow users to recharge their phones easily while maintaining social distancing. A new voice-based option has been provided to users that will allow them to recharge their phones without contacting the retailer. The feature has been brought for those who are unable to use Vodafone and Idea apps or depend on retailers to charge their cellular phones. In this way, the company is betting on reducing Coronavirus transmission.

How exactly can a user recharge their phones with voice-based contactless recharge option?

Usually, when any customer visits a retail store, the retailer asks the customer to fill in a mobile number in his phone which is in the Smart Connect Retailer App. The way retailers charge has now been brought for everyone. With the help of the Smart Connect Retailer App, the customer just has to speak out his 10-digit phone number. The voice is captured by the inbuilt Google voice assistant in the application which can be captured within a distance of ten feet.

What is more useful for people is that the voice feature can support both English and Hindi commands. The company is working on more language related features which is expected to be rolled out in a phased manner. The feature is especially of good help for those who are currently living in red zones (areas with a huge number of positive Coronavirus cases.)

Meanwhile, for orange and green zones where the government has permitted resumption in operations for some retailers, Vodafone Idea said that the company will ensure that complete guidelines on social distancing are being implemented. Voice-based recharge features are also available at all Vodafone-Idea stores and other multi-branded stores that will facilitate contactless recharge.

Apart from this, the company has also relaunched its double data offer that gives people 2GB of additional high speed data benefits on prepaid plans across the country.