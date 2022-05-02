Vodafone Idea launches three new prepaid plans with multiple data-pack benefits: Details

Vodafone Idea has launched three new prepaid plans, priced at Rs 98, Rs 195, and Rs 319. The plans come with different data limits and validity periods.

The Rs 98 plan is valid for 15 days, while the Rs 195 and Rs 319 recharge plans have a 31-day validity period and bundle subscriptions to Vi Movies and TV. The Rs 319 plan offers Binge All Night benefits, allowing users to use data for surfing and streaming from 12 AM to 6 AM without pack deduction. Additionally, the company has also launched Rs 29 and Rs 39 4G data vouchers in select circles.

According to the telco’s website, the Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers 200MB data and unlimited voice calls for a 15-days validity period. This cheaper plan lacks free SMS benefits.

The Rs 195 recharge plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and 2GB data. The Rs 319 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS messages a day. It also offers daily data of 2GB. Users choosing these recharge plans will also get complimentary access to the Vi Movies and the TV app.

Apart from the Binge All Night benefits offering unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM without any deduction, the Rs 319 prepaid recharge plan also comes with a weekend rollover benefit allowing users to accumulate unused daily data from the weekdays for the Saturdays and Sundays. The plan also comes with 2GB additional backup data every month for free.

Separately, Vodafone Idea has also launched two new 4G data vouchers for Rs 29 and Rs 39 that come with 2GB and 3GB fair usage policy (FUP) data, respectively, latest reports suggest. The Rs 29 voucher comes with a two-day validity period, while the Rs 39 plan is valid for seven days.