Vodafone Idea launches Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan – check details here

Telecom companies in the country are nowadays focussing more on long term prepaid recharge plans with longer validity. The company as unveiled a new Rs 1,999 prepaid plan for Kerala circle. Vodafone users in the state can enjoy 1.5GB per data for the validity of 365 days with Rs 1,999 plan.

As of now, the plan is only for Kerala. The scheme is however expected to be launched other circles also. With the plan, users can have a total of 547.5GB of 4G data to be spent in a year. Apart from 1.5GB 4G data that is offered on daily basis, offers include unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as also 100 national SMS each day for 365 days.

The Vodafone had previously launched the Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan that offered 1GB data per day to the subscribers. This scheme is available in all circles and offers similar additional benefits including Rs 1,999 plan. Vodafone users get unlimited local, STD and roaming call along with a one-year prepaid plan has also 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

Even as Reliance Jio has come out with prepaid recharge plan of 1.5GB data per day with one-year validity, other telecom firms Vodafone and Airtel did not come out with any long term plan offering over 1GB data per day.

With this new plan, Vodafone is offering 1.5GB data per day for one year but only for Kerala. So Jio still has the upper hand here.