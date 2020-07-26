Vodafone Idea launches Red Max plan for postpaid subscribers with unlimited calling and more; check details

Vodafone’s new offering will offer diverse benefits for subscribers.

Eyeing a wider market base, Vodafone Idea has finally brought in a RED MAX plan for its postpaid subscribers. The newly-launched plan will be available for all the subscribers of the Vodafone Red family along with the users who have opted for the Vodafone Red family from Idea Nirvana plan and cost only Rs 699 per month. The plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk and is now available on the My Vodafone app.

Vodafone’s new offering will offer diverse benefits for subscribers. The new postpaid program provides limitless rewards for local, STD, and regional roaming calls. Additionally, under the deal subscribers receive 100 SMS each month. Subscribers can provide unrestricted access as to the access. Although we are told by CC that this is an Unlimited Data plan without data rollover, we assume that the data usage will be extended to FUP.

Taking a cue for Reliance Jio which has added Disney + Hotstar subscription in some of its offerings, Vodafone too will provide access to different OTT services for the customers who are looking to upgrade their plans into Red Max Plan. Within the postpaid plan RED MAX Rs 699, users can get up to 1 year of Amazon Prime Benefits added with the services of Zee5, SUN NXT, and Vodafone Play.

Earlier last week, Vodafone Idea launched eSIM services for select phones in order to improve the ease of connectivity for its customers. Vodafone’s new eSIM service has been made available for devices based on ios 11 such as iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max & iPhone XR. Like the Red Max plan, the eSIM service as well is limited to postpaid subscribers. Vodafone has also said that the eSIM service will be extended to other phones such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well.