Vodafone Idea launches Milaap service for kids, senior citizens for Kumbh Mela 2019

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 4:24 PM

The Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark its culmination.

Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea milaap service, kumbh mela 2019, milaap aap for senior citizenThe Milaap services, involves providing RFID (radio frequency identification) tags to children and senior citizens along with the details of parents or guardians.

Vodafone has launched a slew of initiatives for ongoing Kumbh mela, including Milaap service aimed at ensuing safety of children and senior citizens, as well as location alerts and other digital solutions, Vodafone Idea said Thursday. The Milaap services, involves providing RFID (radio frequency identification) tags to children and senior citizens along with the details of parents or guardians.

“These RFID tags – enabled with a simple identification process will allow local authorities or police to take any child or senior citizen found unaccompanied or under a panic situation to visit the nearest Vodafone Milaap or Khoya Paya booth. On flashing these RFID tags on the RFID reader, the concerned parent’s contact details will be accessed,” Vodafone Idea, that owns the Vodafone brand of mobile services, said in a statement. The family member will receive the details of the concerned booth from where they can re-unite with their child, the statement explained.

The Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark its culmination. The statement further said another service will allow the customers to share their location details absolutely free. Vodafone is also offering Kumbh Darshan Service, like a live update app, for people to be abreast with major events at Kumbh, it said.

