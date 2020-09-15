Vodafone Idea launches GIGAnet

Operationally, Vodafone Idea has continued to lose market share.

Vi, the unified brand of Vodafone Idea announced the launch of GIGAnet, the largest network integration done through spectrum refarming exercise, company said on Monday. Calling it to be the strongest 4G network, the company said it will enable users to get ahead by staying connected.

“Deploying India’s largest AI-powered ma-MIMOs sites, GIGAnet has India’s largest deployment of universal cloud, making it the strongest, future-ready, new-age, dynamic network of these times, to accommodate the enormous amount of data traffic that the post Covid world has seen,” the company said.

Announcing the launch of GIGAnet, Vishant Vora, chief technology officer, Vodafone Idea, said, “The role of telecom networks is no longer restricted to calling or internet surfing, rather it has become the ‘oxygen’ to survive and thrive. GIGAnet is Vi’s effort to move beyond connectivity to be the platform for a digital society. It offers faster downloads and uploads, low latency and real-time connectivity. It delivers strong, consistent and uninterrupted performance and is the answer to the hyper connectivity needs of today’s individual smartphone users as well as large corporates, SMEs and government bodies.”

Vodafone Idea had posted one of its biggest losses during the April-June quarter at Rs 25,467 crore, largely due to provisioning for AGR dues. Operationally, Vodafone Idea has continued to lose market share. It lost 11.3 million subscribers during the April-June quarter to 279.8 million in total, including 1 million 4G subscribers taking the number to 104.6 million and total data subscribers declined by 3.8 million to 135.7 million.