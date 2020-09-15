  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone Idea launches GIGAnet

By: |
September 15, 2020 8:47 AM

Vodafone Idea had posted one of its biggest losses during the April-June quarter at Rs 25,467 crore, largely due to provisioning for AGR dues.

Operationally, Vodafone Idea has continued to lose market share.Operationally, Vodafone Idea has continued to lose market share.

Vi, the unified brand of Vodafone Idea announced the launch of GIGAnet, the largest network integration done through spectrum refarming exercise, company said on Monday. Calling it to be the strongest 4G network, the company said it will enable users to get ahead by staying connected.

“Deploying India’s largest AI-powered ma-MIMOs sites, GIGAnet has India’s largest deployment of universal cloud, making it the strongest, future-ready, new-age, dynamic network of these times, to accommodate the enormous amount of data traffic that the post Covid world has seen,” the company said.

Related News

Announcing the launch of GIGAnet, Vishant Vora, chief technology officer, Vodafone Idea, said, “The role of telecom networks is no longer restricted to calling or internet surfing, rather it has become the ‘oxygen’ to survive and thrive. GIGAnet is Vi’s effort to move beyond connectivity to be the platform for a digital society. It offers faster downloads and uploads, low latency and real-time connectivity. It delivers strong, consistent and uninterrupted performance and is the answer to the hyper connectivity needs of today’s individual smartphone users as well as large corporates, SMEs and government bodies.”

Vodafone Idea had posted one of its biggest losses during the April-June quarter at Rs 25,467 crore, largely due to provisioning for AGR dues. Operationally, Vodafone Idea has continued to lose market share. It lost 11.3 million subscribers during the April-June quarter to 279.8 million in total, including 1 million 4G subscribers taking the number to 104.6 million and total data subscribers declined by 3.8 million to 135.7 million.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Vodafone Idea launches GIGAnet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amazon ropes in Amitabh Bachchan to be Alexa’s first Indian celebrity voice
2Nvidia is acquiring chipmaker Arm for $40 Billion
3ByteDance not selling TikTok US business to Microsoft, chooses Oracle as technology partner