Vodafone Idea launches affordable Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan; check what’s new

Vodafone Idea ’s prepaid upgrade plan, Rs. 29, is only limited to the Delhi circle.

Vodafone Idea has introduced a prepaid recharge plan for Rs. 29 which will offer Rs. 20 speaking time for 14 days to make voice calls and SMS messages and 100MB high-speed data allocation. The new plan is available to Vodafone customers as an “AllRounder” option. The subscribers of Idea have been provided the same offering as a “Ratecutter” bundle.

According to an official listing on the Vodafone app, the Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan contains the Rs. 20 benefit valid only for voice calls and SMS messages, as well as the Rs. 2.5 paise per second call rate for both local and national calls. The package also provides 100 MB of high-speed data packages. The contract comes in with 14-day validity.

The Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan has also been listed for Idea customers with an identical list of benefits, in addition to its availability for Vodafone users. It is close to the current products offered to customers of both Vodafone and Idea.

Vodafone Idea’s prepaid upgrade plan, Rs. 29, is only limited to the Delhi circle. Which means you are actually not going to be able to get the advantages in other circles. Nonetheless, Vodafone Idea would undoubtedly extend the latest plan’s reach in the days ahead.

Vodafone has jumped in to reap advantage from the surge in internet usage across the country due to the ongoing lockdown. Telecom companies– Reliance Jio and Airtel have come up with different tariffs. These telecom companies have offered specialized plans to boost internet connectivity and high-speed data dor their user base.