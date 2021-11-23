Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid tariffs after Airtel: Check revised prices, plan benefits, other details

On Monday, Airtel announced a 20-25% hike in prepaid tariff.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has followed in the footsteps of Bharti Airtel and hiked prepaid tariff plans by 20-25%, the company said Tuesday.

The new tariff plans will come into effect from Thursday, November 25.

“In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” Vodafone Idea said.

“Customers can avail their benefits by selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs.”

On Monday, Airtel announced a 20-25% hike in prepaid tariff.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel raises prepaid mobile tariffs by 20-25%; says, will help 5G rollout, improve network, grow ARPU

Justifying the proposed hike in tariff, Airtel said: “Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.”

Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid revised prices, plan benefits, other details

The Rs 79 voice plan will now cost Rs 99 and come with talktime of Rs 99 at 1p/sec and 200MB data—validity of 28 days.

The Rs 149 unlimited plan price has gone up to Rs 179 and will offer unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB data—validity of 28 days.

The Rs 219 plan will cost Rs 269 and come with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1GB data each a day—validity of 28 days.

The Rs 249 plan will cost Rs 299 and offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each per day—validity of 28 days.

The Rs 299 plan, which will now cost Rs 359, will offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 2GB data each a day—validity of 28 days.

For Rs 399, the new price is Rs 479 with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each daily—validity of 56 days.

The Rs 449 plan, which has gone up to Rs 539, will offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 2GB data each a day—validity of 56 days.

The Rs 379 plan will cost Rs 459 and come with unlimited calling, 1,000 SMS, and 6GB data—validity of 84 days.

The Rs 599 plan will cost Rs 719 and offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each daily—validity of 84 days.

The Rs 699 plan will cost Rs 839 and come with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 2GB data each per day—validity of 84 days.

The annual Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399 plans will now cost Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,899 respectively, while both will offer unlimited calling, the cheaper one will come with a flat 3,600 SMS and 24GB data, while the higher-end plan will offer 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each per day.