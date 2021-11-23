Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid tariffs after Airtel: Check revised prices, plan benefits, other details

The new tariff plans will come into effect from Thursday, November 25.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has followed in the footsteps of Bharti Airtel and hiked prepaid tariff plans by 20-25%, the company said Tuesday.
“The new plans will start the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry,” the telecom service provider said in a filing to the exchanges.
- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Latent View Analytics, SBI, DLF among stocks in focus today
- Bharti Airtel raises prepaid mobile tariffs by 20-25%; says, will help 5G rollout, improve network, grow ARPU
- Bharti Airtel, Policybazaar, Sigachi Industries, Escorts, Ruchi Soya among stocks in focus today
The new tariff plans will come into effect from Thursday, November 25.
“In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” Vodafone Idea said.
Also Read | Airtel hikes prepaid tariffs by up to Rs 501: Check revised prices, plan benefits, other details
“Customers can avail their benefits by selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs.”
On Monday, Airtel announced a 20-25% hike in prepaid tariff.
Also Read | Bharti Airtel raises prepaid mobile tariffs by 20-25%; says, will help 5G rollout, improve network, grow ARPU
Justifying the proposed hike in tariff, Airtel said: “Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.”
Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid revised prices, plan benefits, other details
The Rs 79 voice plan will now cost Rs 99 and come with talktime of Rs 99 at 1p/sec and 200MB data—validity of 28 days.
The Rs 149 unlimited plan price has gone up to Rs 179 and will offer unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB data—validity of 28 days.
The Rs 219 plan will cost Rs 269 and come with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1GB data each a day—validity of 28 days.
The Rs 249 plan will cost Rs 299 and offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each per day—validity of 28 days.
The Rs 299 plan, which will now cost Rs 359, will offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 2GB data each a day—validity of 28 days.
For Rs 399, the new price is Rs 479 with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each daily—validity of 56 days.
The Rs 449 plan, which has gone up to Rs 539, will offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 2GB data each a day—validity of 56 days.
The Rs 379 plan will cost Rs 459 and come with unlimited calling, 1,000 SMS, and 6GB data—validity of 84 days.
The Rs 599 plan will cost Rs 719 and offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each daily—validity of 84 days.
The Rs 699 plan will cost Rs 839 and come with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 2GB data each per day—validity of 84 days.
The annual Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399 plans will now cost Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,899 respectively, while both will offer unlimited calling, the cheaper one will come with a flat 3,600 SMS and 24GB data, while the higher-end plan will offer 100 SMS and 1.5GB data each per day.
For data top-up plans, the Rs 48 recharge will now cost Rs 58 and offer 3GB data (28 days). The Rs 98 plan will cost Rs 118 and come with 12GB data, the Rs 251 plan will now come with 50GB data and cost Rs 298, while the Rs 351 plan will cost Rs 418 and offer 100GB data (56 days).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.