Vodafone Idea demonstrates around 4 Gbps 5G data speed during trial

November 26, 2021 4:00 PM

Chief regulatory and corporate officer P Balaji said the trial has been extended till May but the government has not shared any timeline for spectrum auction yet.

vodafone ideaVIL demonstrated 5G use case of remote medical diagnostics, cloud gaming, public safety, emergency services using drones etc. (Representative image)

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Friday said it has achieved around 4 gigabit per second speed during the ongoing 5G trials.

The speed was achieved in the 26 gigahertz spectrum band, or the millimeter band, which is proposed to be put for sale in the future auction.

“We have been able to achieve up to 4.2 Gbps speed in millimeter band during the trial,” VIL chief technology officer Jagbir Singh said here.

The company has been running 5G trial in Gandhinagar with Nokia and in Pune with Ericsson.

Singh said the government has extended 5G trials by six months, and it will go on till May 2022 or till spectrum auction result, whichever is earlier.

Chief regulatory and corporate officer P Balaji said the trial has been extended till May but the government has not shared any timeline for spectrum auction yet.

VIL demonstrated 5G use case of remote medical diagnostics, cloud gaming, public safety, emergency services using drones etc.

 

