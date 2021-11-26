Vodafone Idea Data Delight: How to get extra 2GB data with Vi Hero Unlimited plan

The Vi Hero Unlimited plan also offers benefits such as ‘Binge all night' and weekend data rollover. (Photo credit: Subham Mitra/Financial Express)

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the country’s third-largest telecom service provider, is offering extra data on select prepaid plans. The Data Delight will offer subscribers an additional 2GB data for free and is already live on the website.

The offer can be availed from the Vi Hero Unlimited daily data packs, starting from Rs 299. The offer, however, is not applied automatically and subscribers will have to manually activate it through the Vi app. Subscribers will have to login to the app or dial 121249 to avail themselves of the offer. After completing registration, Vi will alert subscribers about activation through an SMS.

Also Read | Airtel vs Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid recharge plans comparison: Prepaid plan tariffs, plan benefits, validity, and more

The Data Delight offer is applicable on prepaid tariffs that cost Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 399, Rs 409, Rs 475, Rs 479, Rs 501, Rs 539, Rs 599, Rs 701, Rs 719, Rs 839, Rs 901, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,899, and Rs 3,099. All these plans come with free 2GB additional back-up data each month.

The Vi Hero Unlimited plan also offers benefits such as ‘Binge all night’ and weekend data rollover.

The ‘Binge All Night’ benefit allows users to use data from 12 AM to 6 AM without pack deduction. The weekend rollover benefit lets subscribers accumulate unused daily data from the weekdays to make it available on weekends.

The Rs 299 Vi Hero Unlimited plan, the base pack, offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and 1.5GB daily data and comes with 28-day validity. Vi Hero Unlimited offer plans come with validity periods that range from 28 to 365 days.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea no longer giving ‘double data benefits’ with Rs 359, Rs 539 and Rs 839 prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone Idea recently announced a 20-25% price hike for prepaid plans by up to Rs 500 as it aims to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) amid a steady stream of subscription losses following Reliance Jio’s entry. It also owes the Centre thousands of crores in spectrum usage charges.

To justify the price rise, Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing: “The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry.”