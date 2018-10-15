Vodafone, Idea customers to get 50 per cent off on mobile bills: Here’s how

Vodafone and Idea customers will get 50 per cent discount on postpaid bills

Vodafone Idea has announced that it is partnered Citibank to offer the postpaid customers a 50 per cent discount on the monthly bills. The postpaid customers of both the telecom companies, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, will be able to avail the discount on using the Citibank credit card, however, there is a catch.

According to the company release, a customer has to first apply for a new Citibank credit card. After the credit card is issued to the customer, a minimum spend of Rs 4,000 has to be made within the first 60 days. On fulfilling this condition, the customer can avail the 50 per cent discount on Vodafone RED and Idea Nirvana postpaid plans worth Rs 399 or higher.

The customer will get as much as Rs 2,400 cashback for a year that will roll out at a rate of Rs 200 per month for 12 bill cycles. This means that if your postpaid bill is of higher value, the discount will be limited to Rs 200. The Citibank credit cards can be applied via My Vodafone and My Idea apps, in addition to the Idea Cellular and Vodafone website.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular recently merged their businesses to create a single telecom entity Vodafone Idea Ltd. The new company has since been making efforts to unify the experience for the customers of the old companies. The prepaid tariff plans have been made common for the customers of Vodafone and Idea Cellular.