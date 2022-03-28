Vodafone Idea announces Rs 499, Rs 1,066 prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced two new plans with Disney+ Hotstar access.

The Rs 499 and Rs 1,066 plans come with different validities and are targeted at fans of the Indian Premier League, which began this weekend. Both plans offer a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Reliance Jio also launched a new Rs 555 Cricket Data Add On Pack with a 55-day validity period and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

VI RS 499 PREPAID PLAN BENEFITS

The Rs 499 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day and is valid for 28 days. It also comes with unlimited voice calls and up to 100 SMS a day. The plan offers a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499.

VI Rs 1,066 PREPAID PLAN BENEFITS

The Rs 1,066 prepaid recharge plan also comes with 2GB data per day, but the validity period is 84 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Both the plans are available on the Vi official app and the Vi website.

Vi also has a Rs 601 plan, offering 3GB data per day with a 28-day validity period and 16GB additional data. The Rs 901 data plan comes with 3GB data a day and 70-day validity and 48GB additional data. There is also the option of an annual Rs 3,099 plan that comes with 1.5GB data per day. All three recharge plans come with a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile as well as unlimited calling and 100 SMS a day.

Both plans will enable users to watch the ongoing Indian Premier League, which began on March 26. The subscription also provides access to other live sporting events, including the English Premier League, as well as Hotstar Specials, on mobile phones.