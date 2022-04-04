Vodafone Idea announces four new prepaid recharge plans starting as low as Rs 107: Check validity, benefits, other details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced four new prepaid recharge plans in India both for budget and mid-range subscribers. The plans are priced at Rs 327, Rs 377, Rs 107 and Rs 111 with different data limits. The mid-range plans come bundled with Vi Movies and TV subscription.

The new plans have been introduced after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom providers to offer at least one plan with 30 days validity for customers and that can be renewed on the same day of every month.

Vi Rs 327 and Rs 337 prepaid recharge plan benefits

The new Rs 327 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, access to a total of 25GB of data and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. The plan comes with a 30 days validity. Users will also get access to 28GB of data and unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS daily with a Rs 327 plan that has a validity of 31 days. Customers choosing the new Vi recharge plans will also get a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

Vi Rs 107 and Rs 111 prepaid recharge plan benefits

Rs 107 validity plan brings along Rs 107 talktime with voice calls charged at 1p/sec, and 200MB data. It gives a 30-day validity and no free outgoing SMS messages. Similarly, Rs 111 prepaid recharge validity plan brings talktime of Rs 111, and voice calls can be made at 1 paisa per second. Customers will also get 200MB data alongside 31-day service validity.

In addition, there is a Rs 99 plan from Vi that offers 200MB data, calls at 1 paisa per sec, and no free outgoing SMS messages for 28 days.

Recently Airtel and Jio also announced 30 days validity plans. Airtel is offering recharge plans worth Rs 296 and Rs 319 that brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan provides 25GB of data with a validity of 30 days, while the Rs 319 plan offers 2GB of high-speed data on a daily basis with one-month validity.

Reliance Jio offers Rs 259 prepaid recharge plan that comes with unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages a day and 1.5GB of high-speed data. Besides, the plan offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well.