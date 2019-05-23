Vodafone giving free Netflix membership, 730GB data to users: Check if you are eligible

Vodafone is tirelessly ramping up its efforts to win back the customers that are endlessly migrating to Reliance Jio. Now the telco is looking to increase its ARPU further by targeting the Samsung Galaxy S10 buyers. Vodafone is partnering Samsung to dole out benefits to its prepaid and postpaid customers if they own a Galaxy S10 device - Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. Its postpaid subscribers, as usual, are in for a treat as compared to the prepaid users. The Vodafone postpaid subscribers who buy a new Galaxy S10 device will receive benefits worth Rs 6,000, which will be credited to the account on applying the code MYVODA. This code will be provided to the customer after the fulfilment of the criteria, which includes subscribing to a Vodafone RED plan of Rs 499 or higher. The Vodafone Rs 6,000 voucher can be used to activate Netflix Rs 500 membership for 12 months. If the customer chooses to opt for either the True HD plan worth Rs 650 or the UHD plan worth Rs 800, the validity of the offer will come down. The code can be applied to the account inside the MyVodafone app and it will take around 72 hours to be activated. Vodafone\u2019s prepaid customers are getting benefits too but not as appealing as the ones for postpaid subscribers. On buying a new Galaxy S10 device, both Vodafone and Idea customers will be eligible for the year-long prepaid data and voice combo plan. The plan will credit 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 365 days. The prepaid offer will be activated after the customer inserts the Vodafone or Idea SIM card into the Galaxy S10 phone and downloads the MyVodafone app. The benefits will be provided over and above the existing prepaid plan.