title-bar

Vodafone giving free Netflix membership, 730GB data to users: Check if you are eligible

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2019 1:07:45 PM

Vodafone customers are in for a treat with the new offers

Vodafone is doling out new offers to both prepaid and postpaid users (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone is tirelessly ramping up its efforts to win back the customers that are endlessly migrating to Reliance Jio. Now the telco is looking to increase its ARPU further by targeting the Samsung Galaxy S10 buyers. Vodafone is partnering Samsung to dole out benefits to its prepaid and postpaid customers if they own a Galaxy S10 device – Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

Its postpaid subscribers, as usual, are in for a treat as compared to the prepaid users. The Vodafone postpaid subscribers who buy a new Galaxy S10 device will receive benefits worth Rs 6,000, which will be credited to the account on applying the code MYVODA. This code will be provided to the customer after the fulfilment of the criteria, which includes subscribing to a Vodafone RED plan of Rs 499 or higher.

The Vodafone Rs 6,000 voucher can be used to activate Netflix Rs 500 membership for 12 months. If the customer chooses to opt for either the True HD plan worth Rs 650 or the UHD plan worth Rs 800, the validity of the offer will come down. The code can be applied to the account inside the MyVodafone app and it will take around 72 hours to be activated.

Vodafone’s prepaid customers are getting benefits too but not as appealing as the ones for postpaid subscribers. On buying a new Galaxy S10 device, both Vodafone and Idea customers will be eligible for the year-long prepaid data and voice combo plan. The plan will credit 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 365 days.

The prepaid offer will be activated after the customer inserts the Vodafone or Idea SIM card into the Galaxy S10 phone and downloads the MyVodafone app. The benefits will be provided over and above the existing prepaid plan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Vodafone giving free Netflix membership, 730GB data to users: Check if you are eligible
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition