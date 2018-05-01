Vodafone beats Jio, Airtel with new Rs 569 prepaid recharge pack, here’s what customers get

Vodafone Rs 511 recharge pack for prepaid customers offers 2GB 3G/4G data per day. (Source: Reuters)

Startled by the recent offerings by Airtel and Jio to disrupt the mobile tariffs in India, Vodafone has introduced two new recharge packs for the prepaid customers. Vodafone has been quiet for some time, while the incumbents Airtel and Jio kept releasing and upgrading their tariff plans for the customers. Vodafone has now launched Rs 511 and Rs 569 recharge packs to keep Airtel and Jio at bay.

The Vodafone Rs 511 recharge pack for prepaid customers offers 2GB 3G/4G data per day, in addition to unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing and 100 SMSes per day, for a validity of 84 days. On the other hand, the Vodafone Rs 569 recharge pack offers the same calling and SMS benefits for 84 days but adds 1GB of data in the pack. The Rs 569 pack provides 3GB 3G/4G data per day to the prepaid customers.

However, both the new Vodafone prepaid packs are available in select circles of Maharashtra & Goa, Kerala, and Gujarat. Vodafone has not said anything about rolling out these recharge packs to other circles. There is also no word on whether these packs will be made available to the RED postpaid customers.

Vodafone Rs 511 recharge pack competes with Jio Rs 448 recharge pack that offers the same data and calling benefits for 84 days. Airtel also offers 2GB data and unlimited calling for 82 days at Rs 499. The other Vodafone pack worth Rs 569 is the only offer available as of now for a validity of 84 days. Jio offers 3GB data per day at Rs 299, however, for 28 days only.

There’s also a new area that the incumbents have now begun focusing on. Jio, since the beginning of its services, has offered free caller tune service to both prepaid and postpaid customers. Airtel recently sensed the need to delve into that domain by offering free Hello Tune service as a part of two recharge packs worth Rs 129 and Rs 219. Vodafone is yet to catch up with this service.