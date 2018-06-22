Vodafone beats Jio, Airtel to offer maximum data benefits with free Amazon Prime membership: Revised RED postpaid plans

Vodafone currently offers more benefits than the plans from other two telcos combined.

Vodafone has upped the ante against its fight against the rivals Jio, Airtel over recharge packs and tariff plans. The company, which is awaiting the government’s nod for the impending merger with Idea Cellular, has revised its postpaid offerings that now offer more data and other benefits to the subscribers. Vodafone’s new RED postpaid offers are now live and can be subscribed through the website or MyVodafone app.

First up is the Vodafone RED postpaid plan worth Rs 399, which used to provide the subscribers with 20GB of data, in addition to unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for a billing cycle. The plan has now been renamed to RED Entertainment and revised to give away 40GB data with data rollover facility up to 200GB, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, one-year Amazon Prime subscription, and Vodafone Play access. The pack is still available at Rs 399 with upped benefits.

Next is the Vodafone RED postpaid plan of Rs 499, which has been revised to offer 75GB 3G/ 4G data, as opposed to the 40GB data limit earlier, along with the data rollover convenience for up to 200GB. You also get unlimited calls to local and STD number and free roaming outgoing calls. The plan also comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play access, and Vodafone Shield protection worth Rs 300 for a monthly billing cycle.

The upgrade to all the postpaid plans by Vodafone comes days after Jio aggressively disrupted the postpaid subscription market with the launch of the Jio PostPaid worth Rs 199 for a billing cycle. The plan offers 25GB data per month, with pre-activated ISD calling, and other complimentary access to apps. After the 25GB is exhausted, the subscribers get to use the Internet at throttled speeds, but to increase the speeds back, add-ons worth Rs 20 per GB will be available.

To counter this undercut, Airtel too revamped its postpaid plans. Airtel Infinity plan worth Rs 399 offers 20GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day, while the Rs 499 Infinity postpaid plan gives 40GB data for a monthly cycle. You also get a one-year free subscription of Amazon Prime. With the revision of postpaid plans, Vodafone currently offers more benefits than the plans from other two telcos combined.