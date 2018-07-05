Vodafone announces discounts on Amazon Prime membership ahead of Prime Day sale

Vodafone has announced an offer on Amazon Prime (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone recently announced that it will be offering free subscriptions to Amazon Prime on all its RED postpaid plans. The Vodafone RED postpaid plans also received a major revision to give more data and benefits to the customers. The company, which is awaiting the approval from the government on its merger with Aditya Birla-owned Idea Cellular, has now announced discounts on the Amazon Prime membership and launched the ‘Youth Offer on Amazon Prime’ to attract youth.

The Vodafone ‘Youth Offer on Amazon Prime’ is available to all the prepaid customers between the 18 to 24 years of age who will be able to buy the membership with a 50 per cent discount. The offer has been introduced by Vodafone in partnership with Amazon in a build-up to the upcoming Prime Day sale. The second edition of the Amazon Prime Day sale is set to begin on July 16 at 12 noon and will last up to 36 hours. The Prime members will get big discounts and other offers on the purchase of a variety of products.

Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 999 for a year and under the Vodafone’s offer, it will be available to the prepaid customers at half the price, i.e., Rs 499. To buy Amazon Prime membership at Rs 499, the eligible Vodafone customers need to sign into the MyVodafone app and tap on the offer, after which they will be redirected to the payment page. After activating the Prime, the customers will begin seeing the services on all the Amazon apps.

Commenting on this partnership, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, “In today’s hyper-connected and digital world, youngsters are looking forward to new experiences. To facilitate these experiences we had launched Vodafone U, the digital-only platform exclusively for our youth customers that enables them to maximize life with limited resources. In line with the Vodafone U philosophy of doing more with less we are excited to launch Youth Offer on Amazon Prime that gives our young customers affordable access to a robust library of exciting movies, videos, TV shows and music on-the-go and allows them to shop for their favorite products with free & fast doorstep delivery.”