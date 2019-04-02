Vodafone now gives you 4GB data for free if you decide to change SIM card

Vodafone is doling out incentives to its 3G customers (Source: Reuters)

After a slew of changes made to the affordable tariff segment, Vodafone has resorted to the desperate measures where it is offering free 4G data to build a stronger user base. Vodafone Idea Ltd is now incentivising Vodafone’s 3G customers with free 4GB when they upgrade to the 4G network.

In order to get the free 4GB data in their account, the Vodafone 3G customers need to visit the nearest Vodafone or Vodafone Mini stores and get their 3G SIM card exchanged for the 4G one. The process does not take much time, but it usually depends on circumstances such as the queue in the store.

When the customers get the 4G SIM card, they need to activate that by inserting into a 4G smartphone. Vodafone will automatically credit 4GB data over and above the tariff plan active on the mobile number. The 4G SIM card will also bring VoLTE calls in supported circles.

Even though the penetration of 4G connectivity in India is getting stronger by the day, the customers have been a hindrance in the full-scale rollout. A lot of 3G customers are still continuing with their SIM cards that need to be swapped with the 4G ones. Telcos have time and again urged customers to make the switch but there are a lot of reasons behind the disinterest.

Of course, freebies and complimentary benefits outweigh the motive of telecom companies to grow their 4G user base. Telcos know this and thus, the free data gifts to the customers.