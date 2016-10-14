VMware, AWS unveil new hybrid Cloud service

The new offering “VMware Cloud on AWS” will make it easier for customers to run applications in a consistent hybrid environment using a common set of familiar software and tools. (Reuters)

Cloud and virtualisation software services provider VMware in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday announced a new hybrid Cloud service that will give customers full software-defined data centre (SDDC) experience.

The new offering “VMware Cloud on AWS” will make it easier for customers to run applications in a consistent hybrid environment using a common set of familiar software and tools.

The service is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, a unified SDDC platform that integrates VMware vSphere, VMware Virtual SAN and NSX virtualisation technologies, and will provide access to the full range of AWS services, together with the functionality, elasticity, and security customers have come to expect from the AWS Cloud.

“This new service will make it easier for customers to preserve their investment in existing applications and processes while taking advantage of the global footprint, advanced capabilities, and scale of the AWS public cloud,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware, in a statement.

Available in mid-2017, VMware Cloud on AWS will be delivered, sold and supported by VMware as an on-demand, elastically scalable service.

Pricing will be made available closer to the general availability date, the company said.