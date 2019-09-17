Vivo’s Nex 3 with 4500 mAh battery, 64MP camera and 5G connectivity launched

The smartphone will also have a 64-megapixel camera with triple camera setup at the rear end of the phone. The Nex 3 will also have a pop-up selfie camera which will have 16-megapixel front cameras.

Vivo launched the new NEX 3 smartphone series on Tuesday at a grand event in Shanghai, China. The new range of NEX smartphones will come with two variants which will support both 4G and 5G. Vivo claims that the new range of smartphones will have industry-leading capabilities for their 5G connectivity along with a secure network. Vivo added that the company will also support a super-capacity battery which will be 4500 mAh which will allow users to go through their day without the smartphone’s battery getting drained.

According to Spark Ni, the senior vice president of Vivo, “The NEX 3 series is a testament to Vivo’s commitment to the future of smartphone design and development. It demonstrates Vivo’s continuous redefinition and breaking of boundaries, and pursuit of perfection, by providing users with advanced technology and innovative product experience.”

Talking about the design, Vivo said that the Nex 5 will sport a ‘WaterFall FullView’ curved OLED display. The smartphone will have 1080p display with a 6.89-inch notch-free display. According to Vivo, the screen-to-body ratio of the screen will be 99.6% which will have no room for buttons. Instead, the smartphone will hide physical buttons and will have virtual buttons also known as the Touch Sense.

While talking about the smartphones experience Vivo vice president Spark Ni went on to add that, “Carrying the innovative DNA of the NEX brand, the NEX 3 series offers one of the most premium mobile experiences and best all-round flagship devices available today – and is leading the smartphone industry into a new stage of exploration in the 5G era,”.

The smartphone will also have a 64-megapixel camera with triple camera setup at the rear end of the phone. The Nex 3 will also have a pop-up selfie camera which will have 16-megapixel front cameras.