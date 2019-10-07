Vivo’s new phones powerful blend of aesthetic looks, great features and performance

Vivo entered the super-hot Indian market in late 2014 and with a strong focus on camera and music, this Chinese handset maker has firmly established itself as a leading smartphone brand.

An immersive screen for a more enjoyable video and gaming experience, a powerful processor and long-lasting battery, great clicking capabilities for both still photos and video—the Indian consumer wants all of this packed into a device that has a sturdy and attractive design. Vivo entered the super-hot Indian market in late 2014 and with a strong focus on camera and music, this Chinese handset maker has firmly established itself as a leading smartphone brand. With a strong focus on innovation, it has enticed consumers with game-changing features in its devices, such as higher-quality cameras and smarter AI services that take the mobile experience to a new dimension. In short, vivo seems to know the right pulse of the consumer.

Taking the festive season by storm, vivo has introduced three power-packed devices that cater to the increasing expectations of youngsters who are on a constant look-out for the best offerings and first-in-class innovative features. We take a look at some of their key features and overall experience.

Vivo U10 (Rs 10,990)

One of the most trending devices during the recently concluded Great Indian Festival, the U10 is the first device as part of vivo’s new online focused series. It comes in three variants—3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB variants (all variants have expandable storage) priced at Rs 8,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs10,990 respectively. Our trial unit was the 4GB + 64GB variant, designed for the so-called unstoppable generation that is always on the go and needs a device that complements their lifestyle.

The all-new U10 is a judicious integration of great power, performance, camera and design. Running on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE Octa-core processor clocked upto 2.0GHz, the U10 ensures a lag free experience. The device also comes with 8MP selfie camera and an AI triple camera setup at the back.

The new vivo device comes with a large, industry-leading 5000mAh battery that keeps the phone going longer for a more enjoyable gaming and video experience. For instance, with the help of the 18W fast charging technology, in just 10 minutes of charge, users can enjoy 4.5 hours of talk-time, 2 hours of social networking, 1.5 hours of YouTube and one hour of any action-packed mobile game.

The U10 has a triple-card slot design that can be expanded upto 256GB with Micro SD Card slot, allowing you to listen to songs, watch movies, store more apps and have them run smoother. When you see the world through an AI triple camera, creating photographic masterpieces is easier than ever. U10 features a triple camera setup with a 13MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, and 2MP depth camera. From magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraits, these three cameras help you capture your most impressive shots with the least amount of effort. Additionally, the U10 features an 8MP front camera. For selfie lovers, it comes with multiple selfie modes, such as AI Face Beauty, lighting, AR Stickers, AI Filter, etc.

Vivo V17 Pro (Rs29,990)

The V17Pro is the newest member of the V-series portfolio. The V-series has always been at the forefront of camera innovation, and the all-new V17Pro takes the camera experience to a new level; it comes with, what is said to be, the world’s first dual pop-up front camera along with quad-rear camera setup. The phone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is available in two colour variants—Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean. It carries a price tag of Rs29,990.

Despite being ultra-sleek and lightweight, the V17Pro is a powerhouse packed with a massive 4,100mAh battery with Type-C, Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology (18W). It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675AIE processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for a smooth experience at all times. Thanks to the latest Funtouch OS 4.5 (based on Android 8.1) and vivo’s Jovi AI Engine, the V17Pro can allocate CPU and memory resources efficiently to handle multiple complex operations.

The dual 32MP and Super Wide-Angle cameras add a new perspective to selfies for an exciting experience. Super Wide-Angle Camera extends the view to 105 degrees, for more beautiful landscape and more friends in every selfie. The Super Night Selfie smartly combines multiple frames to optimise picture brightness and capture a clearer and more radiant you.

You can capture it all with the 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera. The powerful camera setup is equipped with 48MP HD rear camera, 13MP Telephoto, 8MP AI Super wide-angle + Super Macro (2.5cm) and 2MP Bokeh cameras. With 48 megapixels and good light sensitivity, the primary rear camera guarantees bright and vivid pictures in all situations. Thanks to its 32MP Dual Pop-up front camera, a user can capture selfies even in low-light without any loss in details.

Vivo Z1x (Rs18,990)

The vivo Z1x is a power-packed addition to its Z-series portfolio. A good mix of performance and appearance, the device is available in two variants—6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB with two striking colour options—Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple; and priced at Rs16,990 (6GB+64GB) and Rs18,990 (6GB+128GB, our trial unit).

The Z1x is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE chipset, running on a 4,500mAh battery with vivo’s proprietary 22.5W FlashCharge. The device is equipped with an AI Triple Rear Camera setup with a 48MP Primary camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera and 2MP Depth camera. The shooter offers a good selfie experience with a 32MP camera. The Z1x gives a vivid and immersive multimedia experience thanks to its 16.20cm (6.38) FHD+ Super AMOLED Display.

The Ultra Game Mode in the Z-Series provides a good gaming experience. It enables one to play e-sports like a pro by using Competition Mode, which allocates system resources that prioritise your game performance. Z1x is also equipped with 4D gaming vibration that offers a delightful gaming experience with gaming countdown showing the precise show time.