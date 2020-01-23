Vivo’s iQOO set to launch 5G smartphone soon in India; Check date, time

iQOO’s first device which is slated to be launch next month will be 5G enabled and will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and new battery technology.

The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s ‘iQOO’ is set to launch 5G phone next month in India. With the launch, the Chinese company is keeping its footsteps in the Indian market. Similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi and Realme’s Oppo, iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo. But in the Indian market, the iQOO would operate as a separate entity.

With this launch, the BBK Electronics Corporation- a Chinese multinational firm has five brands operated in the Indian market- OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and iQOO.

The company has very bold plans to sell new smartphones in India. iQOO’s first device which is slated to be launch next month will be 5G enabled and will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and new battery technology. The new device will also be best in the class premium segment and will be competitively priced.

The Chinese phone maker has also set a target to sell around one million devices over the next year. The company is witnessing very potential in the premium segment smartphone market in India. Speaking to PTI, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India said that there is a demand for performance delivery devices and smooth smartphone experience in the market.

iQOO stands for ‘I Quest On and On’ has set up its office in Karnataka’s Bengaluru with 80- people team. iQOO will be 100 per cent ‘Make in India’ and will share Vivo’s facilities in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Recently, Xiaomi has announced that its POCO will become a separate brand in the Indian market. According to research firm IDC, the smartphone shipments in India grew 9.3 per cent in July-September to touch a record high of 46.6 million units.