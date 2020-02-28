Vivo’s concept Apex 2020 has a selfie camera hidden under its display

As with all Apex concept phones that have come before, the Apex 2020 also aspires to be an all-screen phone

Vivo, as expected, has taken the wraps off its next-generation Apex 2020 ‘concept’ phone today ‘virtually.’ It was initially supposed to show it off at MWC in front of a packed audience in Barcelona before the trade show was canceled in lieu of the Coronavirus scare. Just like last year’s version, the new Apex is also jam-packed to the core with technology you’d normally not associate with a mass market product at this point of time. And it has a design that’s ‘truly’ one-of-its-kind.

As with all Apex concept phones that have come before, the Apex 2020 also aspires to be an all-screen phone. Just like last year, this year’s Apex also comes without any ‘visible’ ports or openings – there’s not even a charging port on-board here. There are no buttons either. Or speakers.

The Apex 2020 takes things a step further by removing the conventional selfie camera as well. Instead, the phone has a selfie camera hidden under its display. Brands have been trying to do that for sometime now, including Vivo’s own sister brand Oppo but this is the first time we’re seeing the technology in what seems to be a product that feels like a complete package rather than relying on just one parlor trick.

As is customary with all first-generation technology, opting for an in-display selfie camera is also marred by challenges, such as keeping stray light from entering the lens and spoiling your photos. Vivo, on its part, says that it has worked on the glass over the camera to seemingly increase the transmittance to ‘six times’ – over the rest of the screen – to avoid such issues. But that’s something only time will tell.

The rest of the Apex 2020 is also as high-end as high-end can get. It has a 6.45-inch 1090p+ display with 120-degree curved edges and Vivo’s Screen SoundCasting technology for speakers. Under the hood, the Apex 2020 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, the Apex 2020 has a 48MP main camera which is said to be gimbal stabilized, and another 16MP periscope camera with 5x-7.5x ‘optical’ zoom. On the front, the Apex 2020 has a 16MP camera. The phone further supports Vivo’s Super FlashCharge 60W which is claimed to top up a 2,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes – Vivo doesn’t mention the batter capacity of the Apex 2020.

As cool and futuristic as it may seem, the Apex 2020 is still a concept which means there’s little chance we’ll ever see it on the shelves in its entirety but it won’t be surprising if some of this technology eventually trickles down to a consumer-ready product in the days to come.