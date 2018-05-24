Vivo’s Apex concept phone with pop-up camera, under-display fingerprint sensor to launch on June 12

Vivo has begun sending invites for the event that is scheduled for June 12 in Shanghai, China

Vivo’s ambitious Apex concept phone is finally coming to reality. Of all the latest innovations showcased in the tech world at the Mobile World Congress this year, Vivo’s Apex concept phone grabbed the maximum attention, thanks to the phone’s full-screen design without a notch, a retractable camera, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo has now announced that it will launch the Apex concept phone on June 12.

Vivo has begun sending invites for the event that is scheduled for June 12 in Shanghai, China. The invite reads – “The future of smartphone is here. Below this tagline is written ‘Save the Date’ for June 12.” The image in the invite also shows the full screen of the Apex concept phone in action. Vivo has separately posted a video that shows the prowess of its upcoming phone. The video celebrates the kickstart of the FIFA World Cup while flaunting the Apex phone.

Apart from the images and video teasers, there isn’t much known about the Vivo Apex concept phone. Moreover, the device was referred to as Apex at the unveiling in MWC, however, it’s unclear whether ‘Apex’ is going to be the official name for the phone. Vivo shared some of the specifications of the phone at MWC that include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a 5.99-inch OLED display, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo Apex has an all-screen display that forgoes the notch at the top, which is increasingly becoming a trend among the Android phone makers including Vivo itself. What’s eye-catching about the phone is the absence of the front camera on the display. The front camera has been relocated in a tray module that retracts when required. The phone also features the under-display fingerprint sensing technology of the Vivo X21 UD.