Vivo Z1x now available in 8GB/128GB variant: Price, specifications

Vivo Z1x was originally launched in India with 6GB of RAM

Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been launched in India. Vivo Z1x has been priced at Rs 21,990 and comes with triple rear camera setup with Artificial Intelligence (AI), 32-megapixel selfie camera and a larger 6.38 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Vivo claims that the phone’s fingerprint sensor unlocks the device in just 0.48 seconds.

The new Vivo Z1x 8GB variant matches its predecessor from Z series family, Z1x, in performance and specifications except for the extended 8GB RAM the lastest phone offers.

Vivo Z1x Price in India

The Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,990 in India. The smartphone comes in Fusion Blue colour option. The previous variant was launched with 6GB RAM. The company brought Vivo Z1x 6GB storage variant at Rs 18,990, and it came with both Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colour options.

As part of the Diwali festive sale offer, customers will get a cashback of 5 per cent with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. There is also a 10 per cent HDB cashback. The offers are valid until October 31. The new smartphone will be available for purchase through various retail outlets in the country starting Tuesday.

Vivo Z1x Specifications, Features

The Vivo Z1x runs Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. There are also preloaded Multi-Turbo and Ultra Game Mode. It features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch. The phone packs a powerful 4500mAh battery that supports 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge technology.

Coming to camera, the Vivo Z1x features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Z1x don’t support microSD card for memory expansion.