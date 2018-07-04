Vivo Z10 with 64-megapixel Ultra HD photo technology, 6-inch display launched: Price in India, specifications

Vivo Z10 has a 6-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9

Vivo has launched a new smartphone – Z10 – aimed at offline customers in India. The Vivo Z10 comes with a similar design to the Vivo V7+ that was launched last year in September. The smartphone comes with highlighted features such as a ‘Moonlight Selfie’ camera and a FullView display. The smartphone is available for the offline markets in select places in India.

The Vivo Z10 is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be available across offline outlets and stores in select states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The smartphone comes in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Grey.

For the specifications, the Vivo Z10 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android 7.1 Nougat with FunTouch OS 3.2 on top. While the company has been offering the latest Android 8.1 Oreo version on some of the other recently launched devices, it is strange to see the Vivo Z10 still running on Nougat version. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card.

The Vivo Z10 has a 6-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. For the cameras, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera on the rear with PDAF and Vivo’s own image upscaling technology called Ultra HD that offers a resolution of up to 64-megapixel on the photographs. There is a 24-megapixel camera on the front of the smartphone with a Moonlight-like luminous display for better selfies under low light conditions. There is also the Portrait Mode available on the phone, in addition to the facial scanning technology available via the front camera. It is backed by a 3225mAh battery under the hood.