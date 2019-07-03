Vivo Z1 Pro: Starting at Rs 14,990, this triple camera phone could be a good choice

As more and more phone makers are moving to the online-only sales medium, the phones are getting loaded with more frills, besides the change in their design to attract online buyers. Vivo, a major Chinese smartphone company in India, forayed into the online-exclusive space with the Z1 Pro as it hopes to take on Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Vivo Z1 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that introduces the punch-hole setup to the company’s portfolio. It takes on the Moto One Vision and Samsung Galaxy M40 that were launched recently in India.

Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB/64GB version, Rs 16,990 for the 6GB/64GB, and Rs 17,990 for the top-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and vivo.com. There will be an instant discount of Rs 750 given on the ICICI debit and credit cards on Flipkart. When buying the smartphone from vivo.com, the Jio users can avail benefits worth Rs 6,000. Vivo Z1 Pro comes in Sonic Black, Sonic Blue, and Mirror Black.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with AI Engine, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back of the phone. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.0. There are three cameras at the back of the smartphone – a 16-megapixel f/1.78 main camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 120-degree super wide-angle lens. The punch-hole setup has a 32-megapixel f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

Vivo has integrated a 5000mAh battery on the device that supports fast and reverse charging. The company also reiterated that it has showcased the world’s first ultra-high fast charging technology that is claimed to fill a 4000mAh battery in 13 minutes. The demonstration was made at the MWC Shanghai that concluded recently.

Vivo is touting a lot of new features on the Z1 Pro. There is a Multi-Turbo mode that comes with what Vivo calls ART++ compiler enhancement technology. It powers the Ultra Game Mode on the device so that the gaming experience can be elevated, Vivo claims. Vivo Z1 Pro will produce 4D vibrations when playing games so as to emulate a controller-like experience. There is a gaming countdown available on the device, which will display the “exact show time” so that the player does not “miss the chance to become the leader” of the game.