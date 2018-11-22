Vivo Y95 with AI 20-megapixel selfie camera, Snapdragon 439 processor said to launch in India on November 25

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 5:00 PM

It would be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa Core chipset and would cost around Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

It would be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa Core chipset and would cost around Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to launch its Y95 smartphone in India on November 25.

It would be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa Core chipset and would cost around Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

The device with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage will come with “Halo FullView” display and run Android 8 Oreo operating system (OS).

The Y95 will have a dual-camera setup at the back with one 13MP sensor and another 2MP sensor with LED flash and phase detection auto focus (PDAF).

The device is likely to house a 20MP selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Vivo Y95 with AI 20-megapixel selfie camera, Snapdragon 439 processor said to launch in India on November 25
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition