Vivo Y91 with dual cameras launched in India: Up to 3TB free 4G data, Rs 2,000 cashback, and other offers

Focussing aggressively in the budget range in the Indian smartphone market, Vivo has launched the Y91 which will be available for Rs 10,990 in the country. The company says the Vivo Y9 will be manufactured at the Chinese company’s Greater Noida facility.

Commenting on the launch of Vivo Y91, Jerome Chen, Senior Vice President, Vivo India said, “We at Vivo, are committed to fulfil consumer demands across price segments and have introduced the latest addition to our Y-Series portfolio – Vivo Y91 in the sub 12K category.”

Vivo Y91 Price, Offers, and Availability

Available in Starry Black and Ocean Blue color options, the Rs 10,990 phone can be purchased in offline stores as well as major e-commerce websites including Amazon India, Paytm, Vivo India e-store.

The buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and 240GB data from Airtel or benefits worth Rs 4,000 along with 3TB Data from Reliance Jio. The customers can also get an additional Rs 500 off on exchange, in addition to the No-cost EMI payment option up to 6 months

Vivo Y91 Specifications, Features

Sporting a 6.22-inch Halo FullView Display with a near bezel-less display, the Vivo Y91 offers users an “immersive viewing experience”. In addition, the China-based company has provided the new Vivo smartphone with a 4030mAh battery that the company for longer use. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor and the Funtouch OS 4.5 opera, the Y91 comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The phone has been equipped with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) dual rear camera combination and an 8-megapixel (f/1.8) selfie camera which has features such as Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Palm Capture, Portrait Mode, Slow Mode, Voice Control and various others.