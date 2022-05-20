Vivo Y75 with 44W selfie camera, 44W fast charging launched in India: Check price, specs

Vivo, today, launched the Y75 midrange smartphone in India. The Y75 comes with a 44MP “eye autofocus” selfie camera and 44W FlashChrage fast charging support. The phone also gets 50MP triple rear cameras and Android 12 software. Vivo Y75 price in India is set at Rs 20,999 and it will be available starting May 31.

VIVO Y75 SPECS, FEATURES

The Y75 has a glass back and comes in two colourways— Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves. On the front, it has a 6.44-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G96 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is expandable.

Vivo Y75 boots Funtouch OS 12 software based on Android 12.

For photography, it has triple rear cameras with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 44W selfie shooter.

Powering the phone is a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

VIVO Y75 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Vivo Y75 price in India is set at Rs 20,999 and it will be available from May 31 across Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and the brand’s partner retail stores.

Vivo will offer additional benefits of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard purchases.

