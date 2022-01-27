Vivo Y75 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 chip, 50MP triple cameras: Specs, price

The Y75 5G price in India is set at Rs 21,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo Y75 5G was launched in India on Thursday, 27th January 2022. The 5G phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, Funtouch OS 12 software, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Y75 5G price in India is set at Rs 21,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available for buying on Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores starting today.

Vivo Y75 5G specs and features

Speaking of specs, the Vivo Y75 5G comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080p resolution and waterdrop-style notch. The panel has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Dimensity 700 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. The phone further packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup in the Y75. There is a 50MP main, and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y75 5G has an all-plastic body and will be available in two colourways— Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black. Vivo will also offer an option with what it is calling a “metallic decorative ring” around the cameras on the back. You can also get it with standard plastic.

The dual-SIM phone supports 5G connectivity though only one band, which is the n78. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.