Vivo Y73 with triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery launched in India: Specs, features, price and all you need to know

Vivo has launched the Y73 phone in India. The new product offers single RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. The company has launched the model in two colours with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In India, the smartphone is priced at Rs 20,990.

Vivo Y73 availability in India

The Y73 will be available in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colours from Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and offline partner retail stores. So far, the phone availability in the country is only listed via Flipkart and Vivo India stores for the sales.

It is to note that Vivo India store is offering cashback for buyers. Any purchase made by HDFC Bank debit and credit EMI transactions, the company is offering a flat Rs 500 cashback. No-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv will also be available. If users buy Vivo Y73 from Flipkart, they can get 5 percent unlimited cashback for transactions upon using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Vivo Y73 specifications, features

Vivo Y73 is a dual-SIM smartphone running Funtouch OS 11.1 software based on Android 11. The phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM along with a 3GB extended RAM feature. According to the company, this feature uses extra storage space and helps boost the phone’s performance. It will also allow RAM technology to use another 3GB of external memory and keep 20 apps open at the same time. The smartphone also boasts of 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. It has a 6.44-inch 1080p AMOLED display along with a notch for the selfie camera.

Apart from these, the phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor behind an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

The phone provides dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging for connectivity options. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.