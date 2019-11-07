Vivo Y5s with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched: Check price, specifications

The phone comes with a gradient finish in three colour options: Blue, Black and Green.

Vivo launched a new Y-series smartphone — Vivo Y5s — in its home market on Wednesday. Technically, Vivo Y5s is the same smartphone as the Vivo Y19 that the Chinese smartphone maker recently launched in Thailand. The Vivo Y5s comes with a 6.35-inch display with gradient finish design with slim bezels and sports a triple rear-camera setup. The company has partnered with MediaTek chip manufacturer for the Vivo Y5s.

Vivo Y5s Price

The Vivo Y5s price starts at 1,498 yuan that roughly translates to around Rs 15,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes with a gradient finish in three colour options: Blue, Black and Green. The phone is likely to go on sale in the coming days but the sale date is yet to be officially revealed. There is no word on whether the Vivo Y5s will hit other markets such as India.

Vivo Y5s Specifications

The Vivo Y5s features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that offers a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Vivo Y5s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor, instead of a Snapdragon 675 SoC that currently powers the Vivo U3 phone. The device will be available in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. The Vivo Y5s runs FunTouch OS 9.2, based on Android 9 Pie. Vivo has not revealed whether the phone will be upgraded to Android 10.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Vivo Y5s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfie, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y5s packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology and supports a rear fingerprint sensor along with face unlock security feature.