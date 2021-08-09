Vivo Y53s with 64MP triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Specs, price, other details

Vivo Y53s launched in India

Vivo Y53s with triple rear cameras and a water drop-style display notch was launched in India on August 9. The latest model in the Y-series includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, 128GB of onboard storage, and 18W fast charging. Pitted against Readme Note 10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy M51, the new Vivo phone will come in two colour options.

Vivo Y53s price in India, availability details

The phone comes in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colours and is priced at Rs 19,490 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. One can purchase the phone through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and the Vivo India e-store as well as all major retail outlets starting today.

HDFC Bank debit/credit card owners, EMI transactions, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv will get launch offer of up to Rs 1,500 cashback. There will also be benefits worth Rs 7,000. Customers will get no-cost EMI options.

Vivo Y53s specifications

The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11-based Funtouch IS 11.1 on top and features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display. The device has a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with a 20.9 aspect ratio. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC powered phone comes with 8GM RAM and a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.