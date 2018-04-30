Vivo Y53i with Ultra HD camera technology launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo Y53i has a 5-inch display, 5-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo on Monday launched Y53i with Ultra-HD technology and ‘face access’ feature in India. The Vivo Y53i comes with mid-range specifications at a price of Rs 7,990. The smartphone will be available in Crown Gold, Matte Black colour options across the offline stores in the country.

The Vivo Y53i is a dual SIM smartphone and packs a 5-inch display and runs on Android Oreo. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

The biggest USP of the Vivo Y53i is the Ultra HD feature that allows the 8-megapixel rear camera to shoot multiple consecutive images and combine them to render clear photographs with a resolution as high as of an image taken by a 32-megapixel camera. The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash. On the other hand, the front camera on the smartphone is a 5-megapixel shooter with screen flash.

It is backed by a 2500mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options in the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM radio, GPS, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others.