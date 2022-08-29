Vivo Y35 launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, Android 12: Check price, full specs

Vivo Y35 was launched in India on Monday. The Vivo Y35 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor along with 128 GB storage and 8 GB of RAM. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes in two colour variants. Vivo Y35 price in India is set at Rs 18,499.

VIVO Y35 SPECS, FEATURES

It is equipped with Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone comes with 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. It also supports Extend RAM 3.0. The phone storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone houses a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with a 44W flash charge. The charger claims to charge up the phone from 0 to 70% in 34 minutes. It also comes with two gaming modes- Multi Turbo and Ultra Game Mode which claim to make gaming smoother.

In terms of display, the Vivo Y35 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate display. It has a flat frame with 2.5D curve curvature with rounded corners. Other than that, the smartphone has a fingerprint sensor along with a face unlock feature, called Face Wake.

The smartphone comes in two colour variants- Agate Black and Dawn Gold.

Vivo Y35 sports a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor along with a 2MP bokeh and 2MP macro camera. The rear camera supports Electronic Image Stabilisation and the other camera features include Super Night Camera mode, Multi Style Portrait mode, and Rear Camera Bokeh Flare Portrait.

The phone will run on Android-12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB Type C, 4G LTE, Radio and Wi-Fi.

The newly-launched smartphone is priced at Rs 18,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.