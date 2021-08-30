Vivo Y33s: A good blend of style and substance

The liquid cooling technology features an intelligent heat dissipation management system that keeps the device cool, while playing heavy-duty games.

If you are searching for a good, practical mobile phone for everyday use, the Y33s from vivo warrants a closer look. Priced at Rs 17,990 for 8GB+128GB storage (expandable upto 1TB), Y33s makes switching between apps quite smooth with extended RAM 2.0 that makes use of up to 4GB idle ROM space to provide a lag free experience. The phone comes with ultra-slim body, has powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge support, it is available in two colour options— Mirror Black and Midday Dream.

Out of the box, vivo Y33s sports an impressive 16.71cm (6.58-inch) FHD+ (2408 x 1080) in-cell display that provides good clarity while watching movies and playing games. The MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor and FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 provides a smooth user experience. It features Multi-Turbo 5.0 that optimises the memory to improve the performance. The liquid cooling technology features an intelligent heat dissipation management system that keeps the device cool, while playing heavy-duty games.

On the camera front, Y33s boasts a 50MP main camera sensor that captures clear photos through the day and night. The rear camera features Super Night algorithm with noise reduction technology that combines multiple frames into one single frame, thus helping you take pro-level shots, even in low-lighting conditions. The Bokeh camera has an upgraded algorithm that seamlessly blurs the background to make the subject look even more natural. The Super Macro camera sensor captures every tiny detail with a focus as close as 4cm. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera which comes with built-in camera features that includes Personalised Portrait Mode and Super Night Selfie Noise Reduction technology to capture great selfies in every possible lighting condition.

Overall, a perfect choice for consumers, who are looking for a comprehensive product offering that is easy on the pocket and has a good blend of style and performance.

Estimated street price: Rs 17,990