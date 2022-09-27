Vivo Y16 budget phone launched in India with 5,000mAh battery: Check specs, price and more



Vivo launched its Y16 smartphone which is now part of the Y-series smartphones including the Vivo Y22, the Vivo Y35, the Vivo Y75 5G and the Vivo Y21G among others. The Vivo Y16 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and AI dual rear camera. It will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Vivo Y16: Price, availability

The Vivo Y16 comes in two options: the 3GB + 32GB and 4GB+ 64GB. The former costs Rs 9,999 whereas the latter costs Rs 12,499.

The smartphone will come in two colour options: Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold.

Vivo has not yet announced the availability of the smartphone in the market. However, the company has mentioned that it will be available for purchase on the Vivo India e-store and other retail stores.

When available, customers will be able to avail of a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 using Kotak, IDFC, OneCard, Bank of Baroda and other retail stores. On purchasing the smartphone online, customers will be able to avail of a cashback of Rs 750 through HDFC Debit/Credit cards.

Vivo Y16: Specs, features

The Vivo Y16 sports a 6.51-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 system-on-chip. It has a side fingerprint and a plastic back panel which is anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch.

Vivo Y16 will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The device will boast a 5,000 mAh battery which when fully charged is claimed to provide users with 18 hours of online video streaming, 7 hours of gameplay and 22 hours of music playback.

As for photography, the Vivo Y16 smartphone sports an AI dual rear camera setup consisting of 13MP and 2MP macro sensors. It will come with the support of several features such as Panorama, Face Beauty, Live Photos, TimeLapse and many more. There is a 5MP camera for selfies.

