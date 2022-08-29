Vivo Y16 4G launched with MediaTek Helio P35, 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Vivo Y16 4G has recently been launched as an addition to the Y-series in China. The company has unveiled the 4G variant in Hong Kong. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It will come up in two colours. It is expected to release in October this year, at an expected price of Rs 14,999.

Vivo Y16 4G Specs and Features

The phone sports a 6.51-inch 720p+ IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch.

There is a dual camera setup in the Vivo Y16 4G, with a 13 MP primary camera sensor and a 2 MP secondary camera sensor. In addition, it has a 5 MP front camera to capture selfies. The dual-camera setup can be found in two large cutouts on the back of the smartphone.

On the outside, the Y16 4G looks similar to the Vivo Y35, except the latter has a black rectangular camera module on the gold variant. They are about the same size and weight and also share a waterdrop IPS touch display.

In terms of performance, it is equipped with an entry-level, MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB. The storage can be expanded as the Vivo Y16 4G comes with a dedicated expandable memory slot for a microSD card. It also supports Extend RAM 2.0, which offers 1 GB of additional RAM.

It comes in two variants- Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black and weighs about 183g. The phone has a polycarbonate frame.

Vivo Y16 4G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The phone also comes with a dedicated port for 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type C. Nonetheless, the connectivity options also include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and more.

As per the leaks, the Vivo Y16 4G is expected to launch later next month and could be priced around Rs 14,999.