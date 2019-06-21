Vivo Y12 with 5000mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Adding another member to its budget portfolio in India, Vivo has launched the Y12 smartphone. Vivo Y12 has been launched days ahead of the unveiling of the company’s new Z series (Vivo Z1 Pro) in India. The smartphone costs Rs 12,490 and will be available to buy across both online and offline channels.

Vivo is taking a page out of the rival’s book, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and now Motorola, to focus on online sales only. It is launching the Z1 Pro on July 3 and it is being speculated that the smartphone will be available for online sales channels only. However, Vivo is reinforcing its brand value by not abandoning retail stores. Vivo Y12 is another addition to the lot.

Vivo Y12 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD display with a water drop-style notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. But the storage expandability on the handset is not clear. Vivo Y12 runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.

There are three cameras at the back of the Vivo Y12 – a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor. The cameras are supported by an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. Vivo Y12 has a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. Vivo Y12 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery.