Vivo Y01 – Smart & affordable: Smooth enough for most everyday tasks

Meet the all-new vivo Y01, an aggressively priced (Rs 8,999) mobile phone that boasts of a massive 5000 mAh battery. It is available in two vibrant colours—Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue on vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores.

Whether it is education, gaming, entertainment, or virtual connectivity, the Y01 is designed to offer a good user experience, company officials inform. It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View Display (with Eye Protection Mode) for a good viewing, content streaming, video calling and gaming experience. It has a Triple Card Slot Design and can support memory extension upto 1TB.

The Y01 comes with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery that offers hours of usage without any glitch. The Multi Turbo 3.0 feature has been specially engineered to prioritise the internal storage when multiple apps are running simultaneously to offer a smooth experience. It sports a versatile camera setup, with 8MP main camera and 5 MP front camera catering to everyday shooting.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View Display

* Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 processor

* Operating system: Funtouch OS 11.1, Android 11

* Memory & storage: 2GB RAM, 32GB storage

* Camera: 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera

* Battery: 5000mAh

* Estimated street price: Rs 8,999