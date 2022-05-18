Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro with ZEISS cameras, 80W fast charging launched in India: Check prices, specs

Vivo launched its premium photography centric X80 series in India on Wednesday, May 18. The series boots two models, for now, the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. Both X80 Pro and X80 were launched initially in China, followed by global launch recently. The “pro” X80 in China comes in two versions, one with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and another with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip. Elsewhere, including in India, Vivo is launching the phone with the flagship Qualcomm chip, alone. The standard Vivo X80 is powered by the Dimensity 9000. Vivo X80 series price in India starts at Rs 54,999 and it will be available starting May 25.

VIVO X80 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

The X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch 2K (1440p) E5 LTPO2 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

It has four cameras on the rear— a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor behind an optically stabilised lens with f/1.57 aperture, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor behind a gimbal-stabilised 2x telephoto lens with f/1.85 aperture, another 8MP sensor behind an optically stabilised 5x periscope telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture, and a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor behind an f/2.2 ultrawide lens. All the cameras benefit from Zeiss T* lens coating, thanks to Vivo’s continuing partnership with the German lens maker. The X80 Pro also comes with the second-generation V1 chip, called V1+, for improved night-time photography.

Powering the X80 Pro is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support. You can also use the phone to charge other devices wired as well as wirelessly. Software is Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Rounding off the package are IP68 water and dust resistance, dual speakers, and a 27-layer VC cooling system.

VIVO X80 SPECS, FEATURES

The X80 has a 6.78-inch 1080p E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate (non LTPO) and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an optical fingerprint reader.

Vivo X80

The phone has four cameras on the back— a 50MP primary Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor behind an optically stabilised lens with f/1.75 aperture, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor behind a gimbal-stabilised 2x telephoto lens with f/1.98 aperture, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor behind an f/2.0 ultrawide lens.

The X80 further comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support (there is no wireless charging). Software, again, is Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

VIVO X80, VIVO X80 PRO PRICES IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Vivo X80 will start at Rs 54,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 59,999. It will come in two colourways— Cosmic Black and Urban Blue.

Vivo X80 Pr0 price in India is set at Rs 79,999 (12GB/256GB). It will come in Cosmic Black.

Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro will be available starting May 25 across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and Vivo partner retail stores.

