Vivo X80 series to officially arrive in India on May 18, Vivo confirms

Not that it’s a surprise or anything, but Vivo, today, confirmed that it will launch its premium Vivo X80 series in India on May 18. The company only recently started running a timer on its website confirming the launch date, but it is now sharing invites with the media making things seemingly more official. The series is also listed on Flipkart, at the time of writing.

The X80 series has two models, for now. There is the standard Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. Both were launched in China, not long ago, before breaking into global markets recently beginning with Malaysia. The X80 Pro in China comes in two versions, one with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and another with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip. Globally, however, the phone is launching with Snapdragon inside and something similar will be expected in India, too. The X80, on the other hand, is powered by the Dimensity 9000.

Vivo X80 series specs, features

Vivo X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch 2K E5 LTPO2 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out with a 32MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

The phone has four cameras on the back which is a combination of a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor with an optically stabilised lens with f/1.57 aperture, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with a gimbal-stabilised 2x telephoto lens with f/1.85 aperture, another 8MP sensor with an optically stabilised 5x periscope telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture, and a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/2.2 ultrawide lens.

Fuelling the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Software is OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. The phone is also IP68 water and dust resistance, has dual speakers, and a 27-layer VC cooling system.

The X80, on the other hand, comes with a 6.78-inch 1080p E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out with a 32MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an optical fingerprint reader.

The phone has four cameras on the back. There is a 50MP main Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor with an optically stabilised lens with f/1.75 aperture, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with a gimbal-stabilised 2x telephoto lens with f/1.98 aperture, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with an f/2.0 ultrawide lens.

The X80 further comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

Vivo X80 series price

Vivo X80 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 price in China starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 63,300) for 8GB/256GB. You can also get it with 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 69,100) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs 77,200), respectively.

Vivo X80 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,600) for 8GB/128GB. You can also get it with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB memory for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,100), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 50,700) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 46,500), respectively.

