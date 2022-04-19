Vivo X80 series launch confirmed for April 25; Vivo X80 Pro+, X80 Pro, and X80 expected

Vivo X80 series will officially be launched in China on April 25, Vivo has announced. The X80 series is expected to boot three models – the top-tier Vivo X80 Pro+, Vivo X80 Pro, and vanilla Vivo X80. They will be follow-ups to the X70 Pro+, X70 Pro, and X70. Vivo had launched the X70 Pro+ and X70 Pro in India, so we’re expecting their successors to eventually arrive in the country sooner rather than later.

Naturally, photography will be the X80-series’s headlining aspect. Vivo isn’t sharing any concrete information at the time of writing, but a render of one of the phones – likely the premier X80 Pro+ — shows off a unique two-stage rear camera assembly with a total of four sensors, one of which sits behind a periscope-style lens. The styling seems like a cross between the X70 Pro+ and the recently launched Vivo X Fold/Vivo X Note devices. Vivo is continuing its partnership with ZEISS, in this generation of the X-series as well.

Rumour mill has it that the X80 Pro+’s quad camera setup will include a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait shooter, and another 8MP periscope telephoto, more or less same as the X70 Pro+.

To recall, the X70 Pro+ has a 50MP main camera with a Samsung GN1 sensor sitting behind an f/1.57 aperture lens which is optically stabilised. This is paired with three other cameras, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera with gimbal stabilisation, 12MP depth camera with OIS, and another 8MP periscope-style camera, again with OIS, for 5x optical zoom.

The X70 Pro+ also packs Vivo’s proprietary imaging chip—the V1. The chip is said to employ “an AI system to apply NR (noise reduction) and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) effects across the board that allows consumers to manifest creativity in high definition without compromising quality.” The X80 Pro+ should ideally also have this.

Elsewhere, it is highly likely that the Vivo X80 Pro+ will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The X80 Pro is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. There is no word on the standard X80.

The Vivo X80 series models have reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website hinting at their imminent India launch.