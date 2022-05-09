Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 hit global markets, coming to India on May 18

Vivo X80 series launch in India has been confirmed for May 18. The series boots two models, for now, the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. A third model, called the Vivo X80 Pro Plus, is coming later. Both X80 Pro and X80 were launched initially in China, followed by global launch recently. The “pro” X80 in China comes in two variants, one with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and another with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip. Globally, though, Vivo is launching the phone with flagship Qualcomm chip, alone, and we’re expecting the same from the X80 Pro headed to India. The standard Vivo X80 is powered by the Dimensity 9000.

Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 prices

Vivo X80 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 price in China starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 63,300) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can also get it with 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB memory for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 69,100) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs 77,200), respectively. Vivo X80 Pro with Dimensity 9000 will be available with 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB memory.

Vivo X80, on the other hand, starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,600) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB memory for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,100), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 50,700) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 46,500), respectively.

Globally, starting with Malaysia, while the Vivo X80 Pro starts at RM 4,999 (roughly Rs 88,000) for 12GB/256GB, the X80 starts at RM 3,499 (roughly Rs 61,500).

Vivo X80 Pro specs, features

The X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 2K E5 LTPO2 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

The phone has four cameras on the back— a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor behind an optically stabilised lens with f/1.57 aperture, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor behind a gimbal-stabilised 2x telephoto lens with f/1.85 aperture, another 8MP sensor behind an optically stabilised 5x periscope telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture, and a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor behind an f/2.2 ultrawide lens. All the cameras benefit from Zeiss T* lens coating, thanks to Vivo’s continuing partnership with the German lens maker.

The X80 Pro further comes with a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. You can also use the phone to charge other devices wired as well as wirelessly. Software is OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Rounding off the package are IP68 water and dust resistance, dual speakers, and a 27-layer VC cooling system.

Vivo X80 specs, features

The X80, meanwhile, comes with a 6.78-inch 1080p E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate (non LTPO) and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an optical fingerprint reader.

The phone has four cameras on the back— a 50MP primary Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor behind an optically stabilised lens with f/1.75 aperture, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor behind a gimbal-stabilised 2x telephoto lens with f/1.98 aperture, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor behind an f/2.0 ultrawide lens.

The X80 further comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Software, again, is OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

