Vivo X80 Pro smartphone: Mobile imaging gets even better

Vivo has debuted its flagship X 80 Series— X80 Pro (our trial unit) and X80. Cinematic-style video is the key attraction here, thanks to the tie-up with Zeiss. However, let me warn you that it does not come cheap: the X80 Pro (12GB+256GB) is priced at Rs 79,999.

First, the cameras. X80 Pro has a rear four-camera system with a 50MP ultra-sensing GNV camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP Gimbal Portrait camera, an 8MP periscope camera, along with a 32MP front camera. The 12MP Gimbal Portrait camera allows increased exposure and stability.



The phone is equipped with the latest iteration of Vivo’s professional imaging chip—Vivo V1+ chip which delivers an elevated experience with a built-in AI system for professional-level visual enhancement. It has another interesting feature: the AI Video Enhancement prompts users to switch to Super night video or video HDR based on the scenario before starting the video.

The new Zeiss Cinematic Video Bokeh feature creates an artistic, oval flare bokeh with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos. Furthermore, new effects have been added to portrait features, such as Zeiss Cinematic Style Bokeh, enabling users to recreate aesthetics by adding a film-like bokeh effect with a 2.39:1 wide-screen aspect ratio combined with artistic oval flares. In addition, X80 Pro also supports XDR Photo, which is for the first time in an Android phone—a feature that can improve clarity for backlit images and improve tones that better reflect what the human eyes can see.

X80 Pro is configured with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Compared to its predecessor, X80 Pro has vastly improved CPU performance and the entire X80 Series is equipped with LPDDR5 and UFS3.1 for high-speed data writing and storage speed. Its Ultra Large Liquid Vapour Cooling Chamber allows for maximum cooling surface area, which helps in maintaining stability while playing heavy games and recording videos. The phone supports 80W FlashCharge as well as 50W wireless FlashCharge with a 4,700 mAh large battery; with such a sizable battery, X80 Pro can get a full charge in just 35 minutes.

In addition, X80 Pro is equipped with a 3D Ultrasonic Large Fingerprint Sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. The feature also supports secure two-finger authentication. The response speed, referring to the start-stop time, has increased by 20% leading to more vivid vibration for an immersive gaming experience.

The big message here is that the X80 Pro is a worthy device for those looking for a premium smartphone. It has a vibrant display, great camera performance, fast processor and a long-lasting battery. In particular, it stands out for its camera capabilities.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12.0)

Memory & storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+48MP+12MP+8MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 4700mAh (TYP), 80W FlashCharge, 50W Wireless FlashCharge

Estimated street price: Rs 79,999

